BEATY, James Wilson, Ph.D



James Wilson Beaty, PhD., 85, lately of Charleston, South Carolina, husband of Anita Law Beaty entered into eternal rest Tuesday, May 11, 2021. His Celebrations of Life Services will be held at later dates. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel.



James was born April 20, 1936 in Charlotte, North Carolina, son of the late Rev. Walter Kirkpatrick Beaty and Sarah Wilson Beaty. He attended Columbia Bible College and graduated from the University of South Carolina. He earned his Master's from the Columbia Theological Seminary as well as Masters and Doctorate degrees from the University of South Carolina.



Before his retirement, Dr. Beaty was a professor at Beulah Heights University in Atlanta, Georgia, where he used his textbook, Sacred Grammar, to teach writing. He served as co-director with his wife and chaplain of the Metro Atlanta Task Force for the Homeless for thirty-five years. Earlier in his career he served as a professor and administrator at USC Coastal (University). He additionally authored his book, Pee Wee and Me, used for the current podcast "Pee Wee Gaskins was not my friend." Dr. and Mrs. Beaty attended Grace Church Cathedral in Charleston.



He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Anita of Charleston, SC; seven children: James Wilson Beaty, Jr. (Karen) of Atlanta, GA, Sanna Elizabeth "Lyssa" Beaty Fisher, (John) of Columbia, SC, Mark Youmans Beaty of Winter Park, FL, Elizabeth Whitner Hall (John Fondren) of Charleston, SC, Frank Law Beaty of Charleston, SC, Christian Wilson Beaty (Dawn) of Richmond, VA, and Donald Ashley Beaty of Atlanta, GA; nine grandchildren: Whitner, Wil, Trey, Beaty, McIver, Caroline, Jackson, Eli and Jordan; and sister, Sarah Beaty Ropp of Raeford, NC.



Memorials may be made to ending homelessness, wherever you may be.

