Helen C. Beaty (October 11, 1927 – June 11, 2023) – It is with great sadness that we mourn the passing of Helen Beaty who died peacefully in her home in Suwanee, GA, at the age of 95. Helen was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 70 years, Warren Beaty. She is survived by her daughter, Carolyn Johnson; son, Warren Jr. and daughter-in-law, Dee Beaty; five grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.



