Beattie, James

BEATTIE, Jr., James



Lindsay



James Lindsay Beattie, Jr., age 87, passed away at home with his family at his side on October 18, 2022.



Jim was born in Everett, MA on August 25, 1935 to James Lindsay Beattie, Sr. and Nina Reed Beattie. Jim graduated from the University of Massachusetts Amherst in 1957, where he was on the swim team, performed with his drama club and sang with the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity singing group. After graduation, Jim entered military service and later served as a captain in the U.S. Army Reserves.



Jim and his beloved wife of 57 years, Eleanor (Salter), lived and raised a family in Vernon and Manchester, Connecticut before relocating to Dunwoody, Georgia in 1992.



After retiring, Jim was active—he worked in the 1996 Olympics, and volunteered with the USO, greeting returning service members at the Atlanta airport. Jim received the Presidential Volunteer Service Award many times for his work as a bailiff with the Dunwoody Court, as well as decades spent recording books weekly at the Georgia Radio Reading Service. In addition to reading, Jim and Eleanor loved traveling, spending time with their family, and dancing to the music of big bands and especially enjoyed the annual Big Band Dance Weekend at the Grove Park Inn in Asheville, NC.



Jim leaves behind his daughter, Jennifer Nelson and husband, Eric; his son, James L. Beattie III, and wife, Laura; granddaughters, Emily Hastings, Willow MacEntee, and Mia Nelson; and great-grandchildren, Flynn and Faye.



A private memorial will be held.



Those wishing to honor Jim's life may make a donation in his name to Georgia Radio Reading Service (GaRRS), Dunwoody Police Foundation, or Aflac Children's Cancer Center.

