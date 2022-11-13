ajc logo
X

Beattie, James

Obituaries
1 hour ago

BEATTIE, Jr., James

Lindsay

James Lindsay Beattie, Jr., age 87, passed away at home with his family at his side on October 18, 2022.

Jim was born in Everett, MA on August 25, 1935 to James Lindsay Beattie, Sr. and Nina Reed Beattie. Jim graduated from the University of Massachusetts Amherst in 1957, where he was on the swim team, performed with his drama club and sang with the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity singing group. After graduation, Jim entered military service and later served as a captain in the U.S. Army Reserves.

Jim and his beloved wife of 57 years, Eleanor (Salter), lived and raised a family in Vernon and Manchester, Connecticut before relocating to Dunwoody, Georgia in 1992.

After retiring, Jim was active—he worked in the 1996 Olympics, and volunteered with the USO, greeting returning service members at the Atlanta airport. Jim received the Presidential Volunteer Service Award many times for his work as a bailiff with the Dunwoody Court, as well as decades spent recording books weekly at the Georgia Radio Reading Service. In addition to reading, Jim and Eleanor loved traveling, spending time with their family, and dancing to the music of big bands and especially enjoyed the annual Big Band Dance Weekend at the Grove Park Inn in Asheville, NC.

Jim leaves behind his daughter, Jennifer Nelson and husband, Eric; his son, James L. Beattie III, and wife, Laura; granddaughters, Emily Hastings, Willow MacEntee, and Mia Nelson; and great-grandchildren, Flynn and Faye.

A private memorial will be held.

Those wishing to honor Jim's life may make a donation in his name to Georgia Radio Reading Service (GaRRS), Dunwoody Police Foundation, or Aflac Children's Cancer Center.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Democrats clinch control of Senate, lowering stakes of Georgia runoff3h ago

GHSA Football State Championships Saturday roundups: First Round
5h ago

Man dies after found shot at Chick-fil-A location
2h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Georgia Tech ‘still growing’ but blowout loss to Miami is a bummer
3h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Georgia Tech ‘still growing’ but blowout loss to Miami is a bummer
3h ago

Credit: Georgia Tech A

Late basket helps Georgia Tech survive scare from Georgia State
1h ago
The Latest

Jones, Toula
Williams, Robert
Beach, William
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Gregory Bull

Cortez Masto wins in Nevada, giving Democrats Senate control
3h ago
GHSA football state championship schedule/scores
How the U.S. Senate runoff will work in Georgia
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top