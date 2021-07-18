BEATTIE, Elanor Marie



Eleanor Marie Beattie (85) passed away peacefully in her sleep in the early morning hours of Saturday, July 10th after a long, brave battle with metastatic breast cancer.



Eleanor was born in Dorchester, Massachusetts on June 14, 1936 to Eleanor and Herbert Salter, and was the beloved wife and best friend of her husband of 57 years, James Beattie, Jr. Eleanor and Jim have lived in Dunwoody, Georgia since moving from Manchester, Connecticut in 1992.



Eleanor also leaves behind her son, James Beattie III and wife Laura: daughter Jennifer Nelson and husband Eric; granddaughters Emily Hastings, Willow MacEntee, and Mia Nelson; great-grandson Flynn; and brothers Richard and John Salter and their families.



Eleanor valued and enjoyed recording weekly for the blind and visually impaired at Georgia Radio Reading Service. She was an avid reader and fan of crossword puzzles and Jeopardy. Eleanor's laugh was infectious. She adored dancing to the music of big band orchestras-especially Joe Gransden's. Some of her favorite times with Jim were at the annual Big Band Dance/Swing Weekend in Asheville, North Carolina.



A private memorial is being planned.



Those wishing to honor her life may make a donation in her name to Georgia Radio Reading Service, Dunwoody Police Foundation, or Aflac Children's Cancer Center.



