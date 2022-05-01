BEASLEY, Thomas



Thomas Elmo Beasley, 81, of Suwanee, GA died on April 28, 2022. Tommy was born August 7, 1940, in Winston Salem, NC and was preceded in death by his parents Elmo Beasley and Edith Smith Christian and his brother Bob Beasley. Tom spent most of his early childhood in North Carolina and moved to Decatur, GA in 1952 and graduated from Decatur High School in 1958. He graduated from Georgia State with an accounting degree eventually earning his CPA license. After college, he was a first lieutenant in the US Army serving as an artillery commander. After the army he had an over thirty-year career in accounting including serving as the Southeast Controller for KPMG. He is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Montine Savage Beasley of Suwanee, GA; his son and daughter-in-law, Tim and Dawn Beasley, and their children, Mandy Beasley Nackers (Dan Nackers) and Christina Beasley; his son and daughter-in-law, Chris and Rhonda Beasley, and their children, Caroline, Jack, and Sam Beasley. He is also survived by his great-grandchildren Noah, Bodhi, and Mackenzie Nackers. Tom's life was all about family and friends. He and Montine were always at family gatherings, and they attended countless school programs, concerts, and sporting events to watch their grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Tom's Hobbies and free time were spent enjoying UGA football, reading, astronomy, convertibles and NASCAR. Tom and Montine have been members of Duluth United Methodist Church for over 25 years. During that time, they volunteered at Wednesday Night Supper and for other church activities. Tom was also his Sunday School class Treasurer for over 20 years. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 on Saturday, May 7th at Duluth United Methodist Church with a celebration of life service following at 2:00. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in his memory to The American Cancer Society or Duluth Co-op (Hands of Christ). Condolences may be sent by visiting www.billheadfuneralhome.com. Bill Head Funeral Homes & Crematory Duluth Chapel (770)476-2535.



