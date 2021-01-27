BEASLEY, Robert Erskine "Bobby"



Robert Erskine Beasley, "Bobby" 88, was born in Crawfordville, Georgia to Hushel and Eva Edwards Beasley. He departed this life on January 21, 2021 in Augusta, Georgia.



He served in the Army during the Korean War. He began a career with the United States Postal Service (USPS) in 1960 where he retired from the USPS after over 30 years of service. He leaves behind to mourn his sisters Wilhelmina (John) Mitchell and Ruthie Mae Dunn, former spouse Ida Strickland Beasley, children: Michelle (Jean) Beasley-Bonhomme, Chayra Beasley, and Stephen Beasley and a host of family and friends. Services are Thursday, January 28, 2021 at 11:30 AM from New Hope Baptist Church, Crawfordville, GA. Watts Funeral Home, Union Point is in charge of arrangements. 706-486-4557.

