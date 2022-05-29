ajc logo
Beasley, Montine

Obituaries
BEASLEY, Montine

Montine Savage Beasley, 82, of Suwanee, GA passed on May 25, 2022. Montine was born January 19, 1940, in Lula, GA and was preceded in death by her parents Gordon and Mae Savage of Doraville, GA, her sister Betty Octeau, brother Truman Savage, and her husband Thomas E. Beasley. She is survived by: her son and daughter-in-law, Tim and Dawn Beasley, and their children, Mandy Beasley Nackers (Dan Nackers) and Christina Beasley; her son and daughter-in-law, Chris and Rhonda Beasley, and their children, Caroline, Jack, and Sam Beasley. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Noah, Bodhi, and Mackenzie Nackers; her sister, Marie Howard of Cumming, GA; and brother, Wayne Savage of Atlanta. Montine spent her childhood in Lula near Gainesville, GA before moving to Doraville, GA in 1952 and graduating from Chamblee High School in 1958. She worked for many years in the accounting department at Sears on Ponce De Leon Avenue before taking ten years off to raise her two beloved boys. Montine married Tom in 1966 and she spent thirty years in Tucker, GA raising her family. In 1997 she and Tom moved to Suwanee, GA after retirement remaining there close to family until her death. Montine's life was all about family and friends. She and her husband Tom were always at family gatherings, and they attended countless school programs, concerts, and sporting events to watch their grandchildren and great-grandchildren. For many years she loved to cook and host family gatherings. Montine and Tom were members of Duluth United Methodist Church for over 25 years. During that time, they volunteered at Wednesday Night Supper and for other church activities. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.billheadfuneralhome.com. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM on Saturday, June 4 at Duluth United Methodist Church with a celebration of life service following at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in her memory to Duluth United Methodist Church or Duluth Co-op (Hands of Christ). Bill Head Funeral Homes & Crematory Duluth Chapel (770)476-2535.




Funeral Home Information

Bill Head Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc. - Duluth Chapel

3088 Duluth Highway

Duluth, GA

30096

https://www.billheadfuneralhome.com/

