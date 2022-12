Beasley, Idella

BEASLEY (BYRD), Idella



Deaconess Idella Byrd Beasley, wife of Deacon Thomas C. Beasley, mother of Clifford Beasley, died December 21, 2022. Her funeral will be announced by Carl M. Williams Funeral Directors, Inc., 492 Larkin St., SW, 404-522-8454, condolences www.carlmwilliams.com.