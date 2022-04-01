Beasley, Amos

BEASLEY, Jr., Amos



Age 88, of Atlanta, GA, passed March 26, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Naomi; daughter, Deidre; and son, Christopher (Lateassia). Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, April 2, 2022, 11:00 AM at Zion Hill Baptist Church, 6175 Campbellton Road SW, Atlanta, GA 30331. Reverend Dr. Aaron L. Parker, Pastor Officiating. Interment Lincoln Cemetery. Viewing TODAY, 2 PM-6 PM at Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, Atlanta.



