Beasley, Amos

BEASLEY, Jr., Amos
Age 88, of Atlanta, GA, passed March 26, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Naomi; daughter, Deidre; and son, Christopher (Lateassia). Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, April 2, 2022, 11:00 AM at Zion Hill Baptist Church, 6175 Campbellton Road SW, Atlanta, GA 30331. Reverend Dr. Aaron L. Parker, Pastor Officiating. Interment Lincoln Cemetery. Viewing TODAY, 2 PM-6 PM at Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, Atlanta.
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA
30310
https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
