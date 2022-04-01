ajc logo
X

Beasley, Amos

File photo

caption arrowCaption
File photo

Obituaries
1 hour ago

BEASLEY, Jr., Amos

Age 88, of Atlanta, GA, passed March 26, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Naomi; daughter, Deidre; and son, Christopher (Lateassia). Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, April 2, 2022, 11:00 AM at Zion Hill Baptist Church, 6175 Campbellton Road SW, Atlanta, GA 30331. Reverend Dr. Aaron L. Parker, Pastor Officiating. Interment Lincoln Cemetery. Viewing TODAY, 2 PM-6 PM at Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, Atlanta.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel

1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd

Atlanta, GA

30310

https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Van Houten, John
1h ago
Gibson, Donald
1h ago
Atrice, Walker
1h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top