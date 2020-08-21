BEASELY, Robert Levi Mr. Robert Levi Beasely of Westmoreland, TN (formerly of Fairburn, GA) passed away August 17, 2020. Mr. Beasley was in the Air Force and served as Master Sergeant for 21 years. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge for over 60 years. He was preceded in death by his wife, Charlotte Marie Fincher Beasely and parents, William Clyde and Essie Dell Hamm Beasley. Mr. Beasley is survived by his sons, Robert L. (Bob) Beasley, Jr., and Van Beasely, brother, Joe Beasley and his wife, Mary (Be) and a host of loving family members. Graveside services will be held Monday, August 24, 2020 at 11 AM, at Westview Cemetery in Atlanta with full military honors. Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.parrottfuneralhome.com. The family will receive friends Sunday evening from 5 PM - 7 PM, at Parrott Funeral Home and Crematory, 770-964-4800.



