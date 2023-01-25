X
Bearden, Betty

Obituaries
2 hours ago

BEARDEN (ACREE), Betty

Betty Acree Bearden died January 23, 2023. She was born July 20, 1931 in Greenville, Georgia to Frank and Gladys Ergle Acree. She was preceeded in death by her husband of 62 years, Keith O'Neal Bearden; son, Robert J. Bearden; her sister, Nell Prince. She is survived by daughter-in-law, Kayron Bearden; daughter and husband, Patricia and Keith Armes; daughter and husband, Deborah Bearden and Robert Cranston; son and wife, Andrew and Paige Bearden; daughter and husband, Kay and Larry Brite; nine grandchildren, Thomas Armes, Robert J. Bearden, Jr., Kenneth Armes, Lauren Miller, Allen Bearden, Mitchell Bearden, Annie Bearden, Nick Brite and Neal Brite; and 10 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Margaret Yarbrough , Brenda Boone, Carol Crews; and two brothers, Sammy and Ricky Acree. Betty was a faithful and devoted member of Cedar Grove Church of Christ for 40 years. She and Keith operated "Bearden Greenhouses", a nursery business in Fairburn for 20 years. Betty was a Master Gardener and loved providing tours for any visitors of her beautifully crafted gardens. A funeral service will be held Friday, January 27, 2023 at 1:00 PM in the Chapel of Parrott Funeral Homes with Ross Anderson officiating. Interment will follow at Holly Hill Memorial Park in Fairburn, Georgia. Those wishing, may send an online condolence at www.parrottfuneralhome.com. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Parrott Funeral Home and Crematory, 770-964-4800. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to El Camino International Ministries, www.elcaminoinc.org/donate




