X

Beard, Ryman R.

Obituaries
1 hour ago

BEARD, Ryman R.

Ryman R. Beard, of Buford, GA, died Friday, May 5, 2023. A graveside service, with U.S. Air Force Military Honors, will be held Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at 2:00 PM, at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens. The Rev. Laura Masterson of St. Mary and St. Martha Episcopal Church, Buford, will officiate. The family will receive friends Monday, May 8, 2023, from 6-7:30 PM, and Tuesday, May 9, 2023, from 1-1:30 PM, at Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel. Ryman was preceded in death by his parents, Franklin Levi Beard and Lera Vell Hammond Beard; and nine siblings: Glyndon Levi Beard, James Lamar Beard, Donald Edward Beard, Hoyt Lafayette Beard, Emilee Beard Maddox, Willie Cee Beard, Doris Beard Cain and two stillborn sisters. He was the last surviving member of his family. Ryman was a descendant of Moses Beard, a Revolutionary War soldier from Kershaw County, SC, who was buried in Jackson Street Cemetery, Athens, GA, where a monument commemorates his service. Ryman is survived by his wife of 70 years, Rosa Huber Beard; son and daughter-in-law, Michael R. and Melanie C. Beard; grandson, William Austin Beard; sister-in-law, Nan Beard; nephews, Lewis Beard, Richard Beard, Randy Beard, Danny Beard, and Denny Cain; and niece, Darlene Beard Williams. Ryman was born July 26, 1929, in Buford, Hall County, GA. He was a graduate of Buford High School, Class of 1946. He entered the U.S. Army Air Corps, now known as the U.S. Air Force, on March 21, 1947, and served continuously until his retirement as Senior Master Sergeant (E-8) on April 1, 1967. During his military career he served in Germany (1948-1952), Italy (1953-1956), Spain (1963-1966), and 365 days at sea aboard Texas Tower No. 2, a radio/radar early warning station in the Atlantic Ocean located 110 miles off the coast of Massachusetts. He also served on numerous bases within the United States. After retirement from the Air Force, Ryman worked with Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. for 14 years as a sales and service representative. He also worked for the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners for 10 years in Planning and Development, and retired as Chief Building Inspector for the One and Two Family Residential Housing Unit. Ryman was a member of New Bethany Baptist Church, Buford. Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel, 770-945-6924. Share memories of Ryman at hamiltonmillchapel.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel, Inc.

3481 Hamilton Mill Rd. NE

Buford, GA

30519

https://www.hamiltonmillchapel.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: ALYSSA POINTER/ATLANTA JOURNAL-C

Ryan Cameron goes into radio syndication for first time8h ago

Credit: AP

Michael Harris II plays hero as Braves beat Orioles in walk-off fashion
10h ago

Credit: AP

SUV driver hits crowd at Texas bus stop near border; 8 dead
49m ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Police: Girls, 12, 16, shot at Atlanta apartments over 9-hour period
10h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Police: Girls, 12, 16, shot at Atlanta apartments over 9-hour period
10h ago

Credit: Tina Rowden/Netflix

‘Stranger Things’ final season delayed due to writers strike
16h ago
The Latest

Credit: File

Coker, Atlene
Fulton, Leon
1h ago
Arogeti, Jeanette
1h ago
Featured

Credit: AJC

The time then-Prince Charles attended a UGA football game - with James Brown
AJC SPRING DINING GUIDE: Welcome to the best of baking in metro Atlanta
‘Beauty from ashes’: Chamblee family looks to rebuild after losing son in fire
17h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top