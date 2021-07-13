Bean, Barbara

BEAN (CLOWDIS), Reverend Barbara



Reverend Barbara Clowdis Bean, beloved mother, grandmother, aunt, and retired elder with the North Georgia Conference of The United Methodist Church, died July 9, 2021 from complications due to Parkinson's disease and Lewy body dementia. She was 78. She was a treasure to those who knew her and a blessing to her family and friends. Barbara was born at Crawford W. Long Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia to the late James Edward Clowdis, Jr. and Lucille Wynne Clowdis. A member of the class of 1960 from Southwest DeKalb High School, she graduated with a degree in biology from Emory University, worked in a virology lab at the CDC, and taught high school biology. She was called to the ministry, completed a Master of Divinity at Emory University's Candler School of Theology while raising her sons, and became an ordained minister. She served at Druid Hills United Methodist Church, Rex United Methodist Church, and for 22 years, at Dunwoody United Methodist Church. She retired in 2011 and moved to Durham, NC in 2013 to be with her beloved son and grandsons. A charter member of the Chattahoochee Nature Center, former Wynterhall Garden Club president, and lifelong Braves fan, Barbara was steadfast in her love and commitment to her extensive community across the greater Atlanta area. Barbara was preceded in death by her son, James Lewis Bean III, and her brother, James Edward Clowdis III. Survivors include her son, Christopher (Sarah) Bean; grandsons, Sam Summers-Bean and Ben Summers-Bean; sister-in-law, Linda Clowdis; nieces, Kim (Bubba) Smith, Kerri (Scott) McCoy, and Barbie (Chuck) Turner; and aunt, Sara Nell Kidd. A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 17th at 1:00 PM at Dunwoody United Methodist Church in Dunwoody, GA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, NAMI.

