Beamon, Reginald

BEAMON, Sr., Reginald Jerome
On Friday, October 14, 2022, Reginald Jerome Beamon, Sr., an extraordinary individual who lived an extraordinary life, took his final breath on this Earth. He has gone Home to be with the Lord, and all who have faith in the Lord will see "Reggie" again. The Homegoing Services of Reggie will be held in Atlanta, GA and Compton, CA.
Atlanta, GA Service: Monday, October 24, 2022,
First Congregational Church, UCC
9:30 AM – Lie in State- 11:00 AM - Homegoing Service
Compton, CA Service: Friday, October 28, 2022
Love and Unity Christian Fellowship
11:15 AM – Viewing- 12:15 PM – Homegoing Service
** THERE WILL BE NO PARTING VIEW AT EITHER SERVICE
Editors' Picks
Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com