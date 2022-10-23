ajc logo
X

Beamon, Reginald

Obituaries
2 hours ago

BEAMON, Sr., Reginald Jerome

On Friday, October 14, 2022, Reginald Jerome Beamon, Sr., an extraordinary individual who lived an extraordinary life, took his final breath on this Earth. He has gone Home to be with the Lord, and all who have faith in the Lord will see "Reggie" again. The Homegoing Services of Reggie will be held in Atlanta, GA and Compton, CA.

Atlanta, GA Service: Monday, October 24, 2022,

First Congregational Church, UCC

9:30 AM – Lie in State- 11:00 AM - Homegoing Service

Compton, CA Service: Friday, October 28, 2022

Love and Unity Christian Fellowship

11:15 AM – Viewing- 12:15 PM – Homegoing Service

** THERE WILL BE NO PARTING VIEW AT EITHER SERVICE

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Editor: Walker using false statements about AJC to raise money11h ago

Credit: Charlie Neibergall

Horner says Red Bull cheating accusations are 'shocking'
9h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

They learned they would die young. Then they got new pills
19h ago

Credit: ARVIN TEMKAR / AJC

Week 10 wrap: Unranked giants Camden County, Jefferson, Thomasville, Northside-Warner...

Credit: ARVIN TEMKAR / AJC

Week 10 wrap: Unranked giants Camden County, Jefferson, Thomasville, Northside-Warner...

Kennesaw State defeats Tennessee Tech in overtime in homecoming game
6h ago
The Latest

Bennett, Roberts
2h ago
Binder, Barbara
2h ago
Kimbrell, Barbara
2h ago
Featured

Credit: ARVIN TEMKAR / AJC

Week 10 high school football scoreboard
Coronavirus variants are multiplying: What to know about boosters now
Another I-285 lane to close Saturday
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top