Beamon, Reginald

BEAMON, Sr., Reginald Jerome



On Friday, October 14, 2022, Reginald Jerome Beamon, Sr., an extraordinary individual who lived an extraordinary life, took his final breath on this Earth. He has gone Home to be with the Lord, and all who have faith in the Lord will see "Reggie" again. The Homegoing Services of Reggie will be held in Atlanta, GA and Compton, CA.



Atlanta, GA Service: Monday, October 24, 2022,



First Congregational Church, UCC



9:30 AM – Lie in State- 11:00 AM - Homegoing Service



Compton, CA Service: Friday, October 28, 2022



Love and Unity Christian Fellowship



11:15 AM – Viewing- 12:15 PM – Homegoing Service



** THERE WILL BE NO PARTING VIEW AT EITHER SERVICE

