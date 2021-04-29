BEALS, Ernest



Ernest Wesley Beals, age 90 of Stone Mountain, GA, passed away Monday, April 19, 2021. Ernie was born on September 1, 1930, in Hudson, MA. He was a loving and beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather whose greatest joy was spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed sports, music, and woodworking. Ernie was intelligent, creative, loving, humble and kind. He was a lifelong athlete enjoying basketball, baseball, hockey, and golf. Notably he was recruited by the Boston Braves and an avid Atlanta Braves fan. He enjoyed coaching his sons' Little League teams and playing golf with them and his friends until 89.



Ernie spent his career as an educator. Earning a Bachelor of Science degree from The University of Plymouth in Education and Guidance Counseling, a Master's degree from Boston University and a PhD from The University of Massachusetts in Amherst. He served as the Assistant Director of Admissions at The University of New Hampshire, the Assistant Dean of Admissions and the Director of the Office of Transfers Affairs at The University of Massachusetts in Amherst, the Assistant Director of Admission and Guidance Services at the New England Office of the College Board, the Director of Admission and Guidance Services at the Southern Office of the College Board and retiring from Georgia State University as the Dean of Admissions.



He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Snellville, GA, and a happy member of the ROMEOS (Retired Old Men Eating Out)!



Ernie met his wife, Marilyn Glass, at Plymouth State University. They were married August 31, 1952 and raised four children. Marilyn passed away on March 25, 2010 after spending 58 loving years together. Knowing Marilyn would want him to carry on, he opened his heart to Anne Rast who was his precious companion until his passing.



All of whom he adored were his devoted children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and his cat Ninja. His family was his pride and joy who he affectionally called, "The Beals Clan." His four children are Lynne Beals (Frank), Doug Beals (Audrey), Shirley Beals Gross (Jim) and Alan Beals (Catti). His five grandchildren are Jeff Barrow (Stasi), Jon Barrow, Leah Culver, Sarah Bell (Caleb) and Daniel Beals. His four great-grandchildren are Riley Patton, Nate Taylor, Joshua Bell, and Elizabeth Bell. He was very close to his extended family, The Hayes, DePriest, Ober and Walker Families. All adored, loved and admired him.



Others preceded in death are his mother, Margaret Beals; his father, Leslie Beals; his sister, Marilyn DePriest.



A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The National Kidney Foundation.

