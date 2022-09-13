BEALLE, Janice Johnson
Janice Johnson Bealle passed away September 9 in Macon, Georgia. She is survived by her three children, Tricia (Rodger) Barton of Macon, Betty (Bill) Ham of Bolingbroke, and John (Andreea) of Atlanta; her eight grandchildren, Jim (Kelsey) Barton, Catherine Barton, Ben Barton, Madison (Andrew) Brooks, Joel Ham, Barret Ham, Julia Bealle, Daniel Bealle; and her three great-grandchildren, Jacob Barton, Eva Joyce Barton and Luke Barton.
A graveside memorial service will be held Thursday, September 15 at 11:00 AM at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs, Georgia.
To leave online condolences please visit, monroecountymemorialchapel.com
Funeral Home Information
Monroe County Memorial Chapel - Forsyth
86 W. Main St.
Forsyth, GA
31029
https://www.monroecountymemorialchapel.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral