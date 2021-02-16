BAZZELL, Beatrice



Graveside Services for Beatrice G. Bazzell, 99 of Atlanta, GA, passed on February 12, 2021. Mother of Barbara G. Fitch. Service will be held on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Resthaven Garden of Memories, located at 2284 Candler Road, Decatur, GA 30032. Visitation will be Tuesday, February 16, from 6 PM until 8 PM at Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, located 351 N. Clarendon Ave., Scottdale, GA 30079. 404-294-5500.

