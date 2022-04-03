Bayruns, Carol

BAYRUNS (SPUHLER), Carol



Carol Spuhler Bayruns, age 85, Atlanta, completed her colorful lifelong journey to heaven on March 29, 2022, surrounded by her children and grandchildren as they showered her with all the love, joy and happiness she so deserved. Carol was born in Camden, NJ, the youngest of four children, and grew up in Merchantville. She developed her love of salty sandy beaches spending fun-filled summers between the shore in Ship Bottom, NJ, and the beaches in St. Petersburg, FL. She graduated from Camden Catholic High School with the class of 1954. Her friendships were long-lasting and included her inseparable grammar school bud, Patsy Mecca, whose friendship went on to flourish for 79 years. Carol married Robert Bayruns, Sr. and they had four beautiful children, Carol Ann, Bob, Janice and Linda were all brought into the world one year apart. She and her young family moved to Louisville, KY where they lived for 17 years and raised their children. Being a Mom was her absolute greatest joy in life. She had a flair for everything she did including motherhood, bringing a sense of frivolity and festivity to every holiday and occasion. She carried her thirst for exploration and learning everywhere she went with her four kids in tow taking in the history and culture of their hometown, she wanted her children to experience it all. She was known for her whimsical birthday cakes shaped like rabbits, butterflies, and rocking horses long before it became a food show craze. Carol always supported and celebrated her children's individuality and uniqueness in the world. Carol and her husband moved to the Tampa, FL area where she would finally be able to return to her love of being near the ocean. Her sense of adventure and thirst for trying new things went into full force and she fearlessly immersed herself in exciting activities including scuba diving and sky diving, and as always, exploring the local arts, culture, and community theater. Carol worked with Hyatt Hotels for 10 years, satisfying her wanderlust by staying in Hyatt Regencies across the world. She was unafraid to travel by herself, and always sought out the local botanical gardens and arboretums, flowers and Mother Nature were another of her passions. At 64, she was ready to retire. Feeling like she was "dying on the vine," she saw an ad for the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York City, decided to audition, and was accepted to their 2-year program. Little did her family and friends know that this was a lifelong dream of hers to become an actor. She sold her house, and her car, put her possessions in storage, and moved to the Big Apple not knowing a soul. She fearlessly took on NYC, immersing herself in everything the iconic city has to offer quickly becoming a "city girl." The fast pace exhilarated her. When her adult children visited, she led the way like a mother duck through subways, buses, parks, skyscrapers, and back alleyways to take in all the sights, her little ducklings following obediently behind. She went on to build an impressive portfolio of performances and appearances in film, commercials, and stage including A Dangerous Place, Bad Mom's Christmas, The Interpreter, Liars, High School Sex Reality Show, Men, The Foreigner, Twelve Angry Jurors, Absolute Trust, Last Minute Dating, and more. After 10 years of a rollicksome and wide-ranging acting career, she moved to Atlanta to be closer to her family. Of all her splendiferous passions, Carol's greatest passion of all was to spread Love and Peace everywhere she went and with everyone she met. Her Love of humanity springs from the deepest part of her heart and soul in such a way that people are drawn to her. Her wellspring of Love was bottomless, and she freely shared it with all who needed acceptance and unconditional Love. It was often people who were lost and most needed help and guidance who came into Carol's life. Family meant everything to Carol and she welcomed everyone into her family. Carol's children have this to say about their beloved Mom: Our Mom, the most wonderful Mom anyone could ask for. Our Mom, our inspiration for kindness, unconditional love, compassion, and humility. Our Mom was a Badass Mom. She made her own way, she didn't let anyone stop her. Our Mom, she persevered through unbelievable adversity in her life, unspeakable loss and painful tragedy. She lost her own mother at the tender young age of 9, and her precious oldest daughter, Carol Ann, tragically when Carol Ann was 22 years old. She was in New York during 911. She has battled more odds and more obstacles that we can possibly describe here. From our Mom we learned that everything is possible, that you can make your dreams come true. Our Mom, she doesn't just look at the rainbow, she grabs it. Our Mom, tough as nails but in the gentlest way. She picks herself up, gives her feathers a shake and moves forward. From our Mom we learned to accept the things we cannot change, to change the things we can, and to ask for God's wisdom to know the difference. From our Mom we learned that of all life's lessons, forgiveness is the path to inner peace and true joy. She is our Mom, quintessentially. She gives us motherly advice without admonishment, she fusses over us without doting, she wants us to be happy without sacrificing her own, and she loves us no matter what. We love you more than words can ever describe. We are grateful every day in every way that God blessed us with the miracle of you, our Mom. Love, Bob, Janice and Linda Carol is survived by her son, Robert "Bob" J. Bayruns, Jr., Charleston, SC; daughter, Janice M. Bayruns, Apollo Beach, FL; daughter, Linda B. Hatten, Decatur, GA; grandchildren: Robert J. Bayruns, III; Nicholas P. Bayruns; Sean M. Hatten. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Carol Ann Bayruns, along with countless lives she has inspired and changed. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Atlanta Shakespeare Company at ShakespeareTavern.com. Sign online guest book at www.fischerperimeterchapel.com. A memorial mass will be held Monday, April 4, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, Brookhaven, Georgia. Arrangements by Fischer Funeral Care, Atlanta (678) 514-1000.

