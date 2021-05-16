ajc logo
X

Bayorn, Mohamed

File photo
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

<font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">BAYORN, Mohamed<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Mr. Mohamed Bayorn of Decatur passed May 4, 2021. Graveside service will be Saturday May 15, 2021 at 11 AM at South-View cemetery. Hines Home of Funerals, Inc. 404-792-2400.</font><br/>

<p>Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com</p>

<p>View the obituary on Legacy.com</p>

<p>Funeral Home Information</p>

<p>Hines Home Of Funerals, Inc.</p>

<p>595 West Lake Avenue NW</p>

<p>Atlanta, GA</p>

<p>30318</p>

<p>https://hineshomeoffunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral</p>

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top