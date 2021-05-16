<font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">BAYORN, Mohamed<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Mr. Mohamed Bayorn of Decatur passed May 4, 2021. Graveside service will be Saturday May 15, 2021 at 11 AM at South-View cemetery. Hines Home of Funerals, Inc. 404-792-2400.</font><br/>