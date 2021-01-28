Bayliss, Carol

BAYLISS (TREXLER), Carol



Carol Trexler Bayliss, loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and aunt, passed away after an extended illness on January 14, 2021, into the excited embrace of her dear father, Popoo. Carol was born in Atlanta, Georgia, attended Ridgeview High School, class of 1974, and graduated from Auburn University in 1978 with a degree in education. She married her high school sweetheart Scott, and together they raised the joy of their life, Ryan. Carol loved nothing more in life than teaching her "kids" in Gwinnett middle schools for 30 years, the beach, her Auburn Tigers, and being Yaya to her grandson Troy. Her devotion to Troy and her entire family could not be surpassed. The impact she had on the lives of her young students is her legacy, and for that we are grateful. She is survived by her husband Scott, son Ryan, grandson Troy, mother Tink Trexler, sister Suzanne Fink (Bob), brother George Trexler (Lisa), and numerous nieces and nephews (Davis, Alec, Sarah, Robert, Anna and Caroline) who adored her.



In light of the pandemic, there is a family service on January 30, 2021 at 3:00 pm that will be on Zoom,



Carol Bayliss Memorial Service



Time: Jan 30, 2021 02:45 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)



Join Zoom Meeting



https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84315765661?pwd=amw2TFhMd1VBbTJrSUR6RXNHalJpQT09



Password 1234



Meeting ID: 843 1576 5661



In lieu of flowers, and due to her passion for education and Troy, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to a college account for Troy, https://go.fidelity.com/3jz4a or Fidelity Investments, c/o Troy Bayliss, 3817 Lance Bluff Court, Duluth, GA 30097.



