Baxter, Harry

BAXTER, Jr., Harry Morgan



After a brief illness, Harry Morgan Baxter, Jr. of Stone Mountain, GA died peacefully on February 16, 2021 at the age of 98. He was born on October 27, 1922 in Vinegar Bend, AL to Harry Morgan Baxter, Sr. and Anna Laura Cox. He was preceded in death by his wife Anna Margaret Lominick, his sister LaMonde Baxter Douglas, and brother Paschal Harvey Baxter. He is survived by his two daughters Amy Baxter Carpenter (Walter) of Atlanta; Cindy Baxter Nelson (Steven) of Stone Mountain; four grandchildren, Major Curtis Nelson (Courtney) of Alexandria, VA; Connor Nelson (Amanda) of Clayton, NC; Alan Carpenter (Claire) of Atlanta; Anna Laura Nelson of Leadville, CO; and five great-grandchildren, Hannah and Eleanor Nelson; Gemma, Juniper, and Wren Nelson. One of Harry's greatest achievements was his service to his country. After graduation from high school in May of 1942, he enlisted in the U. S. Navy in August and attained the rank of Aviation Machinist's Mate First Class. He served in the Pacific Theater as a ball turret gunner on a TBF Avenger in the reformed Torpedo Squadron Eight. That service led to his receipt of the Distinguished Flying Cross and the Air Medal with Five Gold Stars. After WWII, Harry attended Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC and then transferred to the University of South Carolina in Columbia, SC. He graduated with a BS degree in 1949. That same year Harry was hired by Exxon (formerly Esso) and worked in various capacities in engineering and maintenance for 37 years, retiring in 1986. Harry was a member of The Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, 731 Peachtree Street, Atlanta, GA 30308 where memorials can be made in lieu of flowers. A graveside service is planned later in the year in Pomaria, SC. A. S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory.

