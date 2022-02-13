BAXLEY, Wilton



Wilton Baxley, age 93, left us February 10, 2022. Survivors include his daughters, Marlyn Phillips of Monroe, Marian Spears of Baxley and Marsha Massey of Decatur; within that family is eight grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren, and five great-great grandchildren; sisters, Hazel McFadden of Union, KY and Shirley Lamb of Baxley; and numerous nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral: Sunday at 3:00 PM at Spring Branch Baptist Church with interment following in Carter Cemetery with Military Honors. Visitation: Saturday, 6-8 PM, at Swain Funeral Home, 1632 Hatch Pkwy., N. Baxley, GA.

