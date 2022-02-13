Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Baxley, Wilton

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

BAXLEY, Wilton

Wilton Baxley, age 93, left us February 10, 2022. Survivors include his daughters, Marlyn Phillips of Monroe, Marian Spears of Baxley and Marsha Massey of Decatur; within that family is eight grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren, and five great-great grandchildren; sisters, Hazel McFadden of Union, KY and Shirley Lamb of Baxley; and numerous nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral: Sunday at 3:00 PM at Spring Branch Baptist Church with interment following in Carter Cemetery with Military Honors. Visitation: Saturday, 6-8 PM, at Swain Funeral Home, 1632 Hatch Pkwy., N. Baxley, GA.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Swain Funeral Home - Baxley

1632 HATCH PARKWAY NORTH

Baxley, GA

31513

https://www.swainfuneralhomebaxley.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Bramlett, Louneil
Chafin, William
Brisendine, Alton
1h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top