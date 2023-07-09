BAUMGARTH, Barbara Jean



Barbara Jean Baumgarth (October 18, 1943 – July 04, 2023). Dear wife of the late Ronald R. Baumgarth; mother of Doug Baumgarth, Jeff (Michelle) Baumgarth and Matt (Fujiao) Baumgarth; known as Grammy to Christian Baumgarth, William Baumgarth, Casey Baumgarth, Kelly Baumgarth, Cooper Baumgarth, Brady Yang, Kaia Baumgarth, Lukas Baumgarth. Daughter to the late Robert (Hassel) Cochran; sister to the late Jo Ann (Bob) Peplaw, the late Alice (Mel) Ryals, Ree Baumgarth, Shirley (Don) St. George; dear sister-in-law, to Rick Baumgarth, Diann (Bill) Wichman, Randy (Jamie) Baumgarth and Donna Clark. Funeral service to be held Friday, July 14, 2023, at 12:00 noon, at Baue Funeral Home, Cave Springs, 3950 West Clay Street St., Charles, MO 63301. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral. In lieu of flowers, donations to University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy (StLCoP) in St. Louis, Wilbert K. Baumgarth '42 Family Scholarship or to the American Heart Association. To express condolences at www.strawserfuneralhome.com



