BAUMGARDNER, Walker Linton



Walker L. Baumgardner passed away on October 28, 2023.



He was surrounded by his beloved wife, Nancy and children, and was 90 years old.



Walker was born on August 13, 1933 in Washington County, GA to parents Harold and Helen Baumgardner and raised in Tennille, GA. He graduated from Tennille High in 1950 and enrolled at Georgia Tech that Fall. In 1954 Walker joined the Air Force and met his soon to be wife Nancy Gay Glennon while stationed at Otis Air Force Base on Cape Cod. Walker and Nancy married September 13, 1959 in Jamaica Plain (Boston), MA.



Walker returned from his Air Force assignment in Korea and finished his BS Industrial Management at Georgia Tech in 1962 and completed his MS Industrial Management in 1963.



Walker was recruited in 1963 by Milliken & Company in Production Management and began his working career in Spartanburg, SC. In 1967 Walker accepted a position with Lockheed Corporation as a Sr Industrial Manufacturing Engineer with the design group for the C-5A Galaxy military transport plane.



The Baumgardner family moved to Tucker, GA and there he and Nancy raised their (3) children Melody, David, and Elliott. Walker went to work for the GA Department of Education in 1973 as a EDP Programmer Analyst and retired in 1997 as a Sr Operation System Analyst.



The Baumgardner family attended Jackson Hill Baptist Church in Decatur, GA and then First Baptist Church of Atlanta where he was a deacon, Sunday school teacher, and choir member. Walker loved to sing and was a longstanding member of the Decatur Civic Chorus. Walker was also involved with various Christian ministries as a committed believer and follower of Jesus Christ. Walker served as a Board Member for Dekalb Christian Academy. His faith based life and spiritual well-being were evident to all who knew him.



Walker had a passion for gardening and enjoyed hot summer afternoons growing vegetables and fruits in his garden plots. Tomatoes, corn, green beans, squash, watermelon, peas, okra, blueberries, and peaches were the common fruits of his labor! Walker's rose bushes were the envy of his Tucker neighborhood and his efforts often resulted in Yard of the Month signage posted in the front yard.



Upon retirement Walker and Nancy relocated to Lake Lanier in Gainesville, GA and enjoyed many years of peaceful waterfront living. Walker sang with the Gainesville Chorale and the Prime Time Singers at First Presbyterian. Walker and Nancy moved to Lanier Village Estates in 2018 and have made many friends in this wonderful Gainesville retirement community. Of course Walker joined the LVE Chorus and contributed his baritone voice with great pleasure.



Walker is survived by his wife, Nancy; daughter, Melody (Leonard); sons, David (Cindy), Elliott (Amanda); and his grandchildren: Jacob and Sarah Beth Juneau, Sophie, Audrey, Natalie Baumgardner, Beatrice and Vincent Baumgardner.



A Celebration of Life service for Walker will take place on December 2nd at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel at Lanier Village Estates. Flowers and small potted condolence plants will be accepted by Nancy at her home address of 3801 Village View Drive, Apt 311, Gainesville, GA 30506.



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