Baumer, Erwin

Obituaries
BAUMER, Erwin Henry

Erwin Henry Baumer, age 87, adoring husband of 56 years to Gail Avery Baumer and loving father of three daughters, passed away peacefully with his family surrounding him on March 11, 2023. Born May 21, 1935, at Emory Hospital in Atlanta, he was the only son to Clara (Senkbeil) and Erwin G. Baumer. Erwin attended North Fulton/Northside High School in Atlanta, and continued his education at Duke University (1957), and at the University of Virginia Law School, where he graduated with honors (1960). He began his career as an attorney with Alston, Miller, and Gaines Law Firm, in Atlanta and later became co-owner of Harper Manufacturing Company in 1965.

Erwin is survived by his wife, Gail; his three wonderful daughters, Adrienne Baumer Port (Chris Port), Meri Beth Baumer Morris (Shan Morris), and Angie Baumer Rhoads (Thomas Rhoads); his seven grandchildren, Erwin (Alex), Carson, Claire, Sophia, Joshua, Christopher, and Isabella; and one great-grandchild, Erwin (Win). His family dubbed him "Chief" and he was devoted and very involved in their lives on a daily basis, cherishing the time he had with them and placing it only behind his devotion to Jesus.

As a proud Duke alum, Erwin was a longstanding supporter of Duke Athletics through the Iron Dukes.

What a life lived, in the service of Christ!

In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to Bible Training Center for Pastors. www.bibletraining.com

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Arlington Memorial Park, Tuesday, March 14, at 11 AM.




