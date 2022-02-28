Baumann, Ada

BAUMANN (RIDDICK), Ada



Ada Virginia Riddick Baumann, 94, of Peachtree Corners, Georgia, beloved mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away February 23, 2022. She passed quickly during a brief hospitalization. She was born in Memphis, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Guy Riddick and Effie Sandlin Riddick. Ada spent most of her life in New Orleans, Louisiana, where she met and married her late husband Frank Andrew Baumann, Jr. She is survived by her three children Frank Andrew (Becky) Baumann, III of San Jose, California; Patricia Baumann (Mike Swomley) of Tucker, Georgia; and Robert (Maya) Baumann of Peachtree Corners, Georgia. She is also survived by eight grandchildren , Jeanette (JJ) Baumann, Frank (Butch) Baumann, Larry (Donna Ho) Serna, Matt (Carmen Shannakian) Serna, Karey Swomley, Lee (Nalani) Swomley, Mandy Baumann, and Robert Baumann, Jr. Ada was a beautiful, intelligent, fun loving and fierce lady. She was a true Steel Magnolia. She will be greatly and deeply missed. Funeral services will be held at Crowell Brothers Funeral Home, Peachtree Corners Georgia, on Saturday, March 5, 2022. Visitation will be from 10:30 AM until funeral services begin at 12:00 noon. Live streaming will also be available. Online condolences can be made at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. 770-448-5757.



