Bauman, Larry

Dr. Larry A. Bauman, 90, of Evans, Georgia, formerly of Atlanta, entered into rest on August 9, 2021.



Dr. Bauman was born in Nashville, TN to Sue McQuiddy and Lawrence Bauman. He was a retired Methodist Minister in the North Georgia Conference.



He was a graduate of the Baylor School, Duke University and The Candler School of Theology at Emory University where he earned his Masters and a Doctorate of Sacred Theology. While at Candler, he met and married the love of his life, Martha Davis, on August 11, 1953.



Dr. Bauman faithfully served churches at Apison, Buchanan, Celanise, Eatonton, St. Paul (Gainesville), Carrollton, Glenn Memorial and Athens. He also served in the North Georgia Conference Cabinet as District Superintendent for the Atlanta-Decatur Oxford and Dalton Districts. Larry and Martha made countless lifelong friends at every appointment. After retirement, Dr. Bauman continued to minister whenever he was asked and he remained a faithful member of Glenn Memorial Church with the honorary title of Pastor Emeritus.



He loved being at all family events and particularly enjoyed each of his grandchildren. He and Martha traveled extensively. He was active in the Georgia Senior Golf Association. He played many rounds with his fellow retired Preachers Golf Association, known as "PGA" friends. They enjoyed and often entertained at their second home in the North Georgia Mountains.



He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Barbara Gill, and his wife, Martha. He is survived by three children, Dr. Larry A. Bauman Jr. (Beth), Cecil Davis Bauman (Jennifer) and Ann Bauman Porterfield (Greg), eight grandchildren, Russell, Austin, Reid, Blair, Brad, Sarah, Jeff and David, two great-grandsons, Lucas and Evan and brother-in-law, Judge E. Purnell Davis (Babs) of Warrenton, GA.



Larry was a kind and gentle man who lived his life in humble servitude to the Lord. Even in his failing years he never spoke an angry word or expressed any frustration with his age or health. He looked forward to a most joyous reunion with his beloved Martha.



Services will be at 11:00 AM on Friday, August 13, 2021 at Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church, 1660 N. Decatur Road, NE, Atlanta, GA 30307 with Rev. Susannah Davis, Rev. Greg Porterfield and Rev. Mark Westmoreland officiating and followed by a private interment. The service will also be livestreamed by accessing glennumc.org/sunday-services. The family requests that strict masking and distancing protocols be followed to protect all attendees. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Glenn Memorial UMC, Warrenton UMC or the charity of your choice.



