BAUM, Louise Iteld



Louise Iteld Baum died on November 23, 2023, after a brief illness. She was born in Atlanta, Georgia on August 29, 1949, to Eva and Sholem Iteld, both of blessed memory. A graduate of Morningside Elementary School, Grady High School and Georgia State University, Louise was a lifelong Atlanta resident, outside of a year at the University of Florida. The day after her 21st birthday, Louise Iteld married the love of her life, Stanley Baum. They had two daughters, Rachel and Lauren.



When her children were young, Louise started a calligraphy business out of their home. She became known in the Atlanta Jewish community as "The Invitations Lady", creating and addressing unique Bar and Bat Mitzvah invitations, writing and hand-painting one-of-a-kind Ketubahs (Jewish marriage licenses) for hundreds of couples. Louise used her gift for lettering, attention to detail, creativity, artistic talent, and commitment to perfection to run a successful business for decades.



In her retirement, Louise volunteered with many organizations, including Ahavath Achim Synagogue and the Georgia Commission on the Holocaust, telling the story of her parents' survival of the Holocaust to middle school students across Georgia. Louise was intelligent, funny, kind, and thoughtful. She was an outstanding cook and baker, serving delicious homemade delicacies to those she cared about. She was a doting and loving wife, daughter, mom, Bubby, sister, aunt, and cousin, and a loyal friend to many.



She is survived by her beloved husband of 53 years, Stanley Baum; her children, Rachel and Brandon Rosenbloom, and Lauren Baum; and the light of her life, her grandson, Benjamin Rosenbloom; as well as her sister, Judy (Larry) Kaminsky; nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.



Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Arlington Memorial Park, 201 Mt. Vernon Highway, Sandy Springs, GA, with Rabbi Laurence Rosenthal officiating. Sign online guestbook at www.dresslerjewishfunerals.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the charity of your choice to honor Louise's spirit of giving. She will be sorely missed by all who knew, admired, and loved her. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, Atlanta, (770) 451-4999.



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