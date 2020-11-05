Baum, James

BAUM, Dr. James Kenneth



Dr. James Kenneth Baum, age 81, of Carrollton, Georgia passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020.



Dr. Baum was born in Camden, New Jersey on September 22, 1939, the son of the late Richard Lloyd Baum and Mary Frances Sacker Baum.



Dr. Baum was a former West Georgia College professor. After graduating from the University of Alabama, Jim accepted a teaching position at Pemberton Township High School where he taught for 4 years. In 1967 he accepted a position at West Georgia College where he taught for over 30 years. He established the first secondary education program at West Georgia College. During his tenure at West Georgia he was elected Professor of the Year seven times and Advisor of the Year twice. He received his PHD from Georgia State University in 1976. Jim was a member of Chi Phi Fraternity and an avid Alabama Crimson Tide football fan.



He is survived by his two sisters, Dolores Stoll of Marietta, Georgia and Donna Baum of Medford, New Jersey. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Richard.



Funeral service will be Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Carrollton First United Methodist Church with Rev. Larry Patton and Rev. Ken Stephens officiating.



The family will receive friends at the church from 10 a.m. until the service time.



Interment will be in Park View Cemetery at Historic Medford Village in Medford, New Jersey.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Carrollton First United Methodist Church, 206 Newnan St., Carrollton, Georgia 30117 or to The University of Alabama, Division of Advancement, Dr. James K. Baum Endowed Scholarship Fund, Box 870122, Tuscaloosa, AL 35487.



Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.



Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.

