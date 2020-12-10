Baughcum, Minnie

BAUGHCUM (COLE), Minnie Rebecca



Minnie Rebecca Cole Baughcum died Thursday morning December 8, 2020 in the Parkside, Ellijay Nursing Home. She is survived by her two sons and daughter in laws, Marshal Alan and Donna Baughcum, and Benjamin Andrew and Linda Baughcum; 4 Grandchildren, 13 Great Grandchildren and 2 Great-Great Grandchildren. She was 96 years old.



A private funeral service will be held at the gravesite in Melwood Cemetery on Friday December 11, 2020 at 2:00 PM.



There will be a virtual service with Alan Baughcum officiating from Maine.



In lieu of flowers please make donations to Zion Baptist Church, St. Mt, GA. or to Parkside, Ellijay Nursing Home in Ellijay, GA.

