Battle, Ronald

2 hours ago

<font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">BATTLE, Sr., Ronald<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Ronald C. Battle Sr., 75, of Lithonia, GA passed away on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Homegoing Services to Celebrate the Life of Mr. Ronald Battle Sr. will be held Tuesday May 11, 2021, 1:00 PM, Gregory B. Levett and Sons South DeKalb Chapel, 4347 Flat Shoals Parkway Decatur, GA 30034. Visitation services will be held from 12:00 PM-8:00 PM the South DeKalb Chapel. He leaves to cherish his memory: A host of relatives and many dear friends. DUE TO COVID-19 MASKS ARE REQUIRED BY ALL GUESTS.</font><br/>

