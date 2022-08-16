Battle, Noel

ajc logo
IN LOVING MEMORY



OF



Rev. Dr. Noel Battle



1-26-1933 - 7-28-2020



It has been two years since an angel came and took you home.

You have influenced countless lives, and will always be

remembered, It's a rough road without you, but we will

do what you told us – keep looking forward and pressing on.


Rest in peace.

Nelle, Johne, Mecia, Dexter, Nitha,

"Bunny", Jo, the Grandchildren and

The First Comfort Family





Rev. Keith Noel Battle



8-16-1959 – 3-22-2021



Happy Heavenly Birthday!

As you celebrate in Heaven we know that you

are still the life of the party. Enjoy your day there,

and we will celebrate here. We love you and miss you.

Mom, Johne, Mecia, Dexter, Nitha, "Bunny", Aunt

Jo, Keshia, Simone, Brandi, Malcolm, your Grands,

and The First Comfort Family

