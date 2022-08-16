Battle, Noel



IN LOVING MEMORY







OF







Rev. Dr. Noel Battle







1-26-1933 - 7-28-2020







It has been two years since an angel came and took you home.



You have influenced countless lives, and will always be



remembered, It's a rough road without you, but we will



do what you told us – keep looking forward and pressing on.





Rest in peace.Nelle, Johne, Mecia, Dexter, Nitha,"Bunny", Jo, the Grandchildren andThe First Comfort FamilyRev. Keith Noel Battle8-16-1959 – 3-22-2021Happy Heavenly Birthday!As you celebrate in Heaven we know that youare still the life of the party. Enjoy your day there,and we will celebrate here. We love you and miss you.Mom, Johne, Mecia, Dexter, Nitha, "Bunny", AuntJo, Keshia, Simone, Brandi, Malcolm, your Grands,and The First Comfort Family