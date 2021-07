Reverend Dr. Noel Battle



July 28, 2020



July 28, 2021



Gone But Not Forgotten







You are no longer here with us



No more laughter, joy, or play.



Not a moment in our lives go by



That we don't think of you.



May you bask and continue to rest in



the Master's arms until we meet again.







We Love You,



Nelle, Johne, Amecia, Dexter, Cernitha,



"Bunny", Lou, Helen, Ellis,



Grandchildren,





The First Comfort Baptist Church Family