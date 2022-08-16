Battle, Noel Battle Rev. Keith Noel

IN LOVING MEMORY
OF
Rev. Dr. Noel Battle
1-26-1933 - 7-28-2020
It has been two years since an angel came and took you home.
You have influenced countless lives, and will always be
remembered, It's a rough road without you, but we will
do what you told us – keep looking forward and pressing on.
Rest in peace.
Nelle, Johne, Mecia, Dexter, Nitha,
"Bunny", Jo, the Grandchildren and
The First Comfort Family
Rev. Keith Noel Battle
8-16-1959 – 3-22-2021
Happy Heavenly Birthday!
As you celebrate in Heaven we know that you
are still the life of the party. Enjoy your day there,
and we will celebrate here. We love you and miss you.
Mom, Johne, Mecia, Dexter, Nitha, "Bunny", Aunt
Jo, Keshia, Simone, Brandi, Malcolm, your Grands,
and The First Comfort Family
Editors' Picks