Obituaries
1 hour ago

BATTLE, Mary

Mrs. Mary Battle, 69, of Atlanta, passed Saturday, August 7, 2021. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, August 14, 12 Noon, Graveside at Lincoln Cemetery. A viewing will be held Friday, August 13, 10 AM until 7 PM at Herschel Thornton Mortuary, 3346 M.L. King Jr. Dr., 404-691-4685, www.thorntonmortuary.com.

Funeral Home Information

Herschel Thornton Mortuary

3346 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.

Atlanta, GA

30311

https://www.thorntonmortuary.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

