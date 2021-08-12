BATTLE, Mary



Mrs. Mary Battle, 69, of Atlanta, passed Saturday, August 7, 2021. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, August 14, 12 Noon, Graveside at Lincoln Cemetery. A viewing will be held Friday, August 13, 10 AM until 7 PM at Herschel Thornton Mortuary, 3346 M.L. King Jr. Dr., 404-691-4685, www.thorntonmortuary.com.

