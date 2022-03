In Loving Memory of



Reverend Keith Noel Battle



August 16, 1959 - March 22, 2021







Not a moment in our lives go by that we don't think of you.



May you bask and continue to rest in the Master's arms until we meet again.







We Love You,







Nelle, Johne, Amecia, Dexter, Cernitha, "Bunny", Monie, Brandi, Malcolm, Zion,



Lyric, McCash, and The First Comfort family