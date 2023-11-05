Obituaries

Battiste-Kosoko, Noni

Nov 5, 2023

BATTISTE-KOSOKO, Noni

Noni Battiste-Kosoko, a radiant soul with immense talent, ascended to heaven on July 11, 2023, shortly after celebrating her birthday. Her departure has left an irreplaceable void in the hearts of all who loved her. Noni was like a raw diamond, shining brightly with her exceptional gifts and abilities.

Born to Ganiu Kosoko and Shashu Battiste-Langston, Noni was their cherished and only child. She will be forever missed by her parents.

Funeral arrangements will be communicated to family and friends in due time. For those wishing to pay their respects and offer condolences, a memorial service will be held at the World Changers International Church on December 2, 2023.

The family requests donations be made to the World Changers International Church in memory of Noni Battiste-Kosoko.

May her soul rest in eternal peace. Noni's father would like to take this opportunity to thank city leaders: Governor Kemp, Mayor Dickens, City of Atlanta Police Chief Schierbaum, DA Willis, Attorney Edward Adams, and especially, Sheriff Labat, President Donald Trump and Honorable Judge Kimberly Adams. May the light of your work be forever.

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