ajc logo
X

Batterson, George

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

BATTERSON, George Herbert

George Herbert Batterson Jr., 89, of Roswell, GA passed away on Tuesday April 20, of 2021, at his home. George was born in Norwalk on June 13, 1931 and resided in New Canaan. He was the son of the late George and Edna Dixon Batterson. A visitation will be held on Tuesday April 27, 2021, at Hoyt Funeral home in New Canaan from 8:30AM-10:30AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11AM at St. Aloysius Church on Cherry Street in New Canaan. A memorial service will be scheduled in Roswell, GA later in the year. For full obituary, online condolences, and directions: visit www.hoytfuneralhome.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top