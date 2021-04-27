BATTERSON, George Herbert



George Herbert Batterson Jr., 89, of Roswell, GA passed away on Tuesday April 20, of 2021, at his home. George was born in Norwalk on June 13, 1931 and resided in New Canaan. He was the son of the late George and Edna Dixon Batterson. A visitation will be held on Tuesday April 27, 2021, at Hoyt Funeral home in New Canaan from 8:30AM-10:30AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11AM at St. Aloysius Church on Cherry Street in New Canaan. A memorial service will be scheduled in Roswell, GA later in the year. For full obituary, online condolences, and directions: visit www.hoytfuneralhome.com.

