Batten, Jane

BATTEN (FLEMISTER), Jane



It is with a heavy heart that we say goodbye for now to Jane Flemister Batten, age 82, who died holding her loving husband Bob's hand on February 8, due to multiple complications arising from the nasopharyngeal cancer, which she contracted in 2002. She was married to her Duke graduate school sweetheart, Robert W. Batten "Bob", for 58 years.



Jane was born on July 3, 1940 at Emory University Hospital to Louise and James Flemister. In 1949, Jane's mother married Robert W. Caskey, who became Jane's devoted father. Jane graduated from Sylvan High School as salutatorian of the class of 1958. She was voted Most Talented, received the Faculty Cup, and was selected a Top Teen of Atlanta.



Majoring in mathematics, she graduated from Wesleyan College, magna cum laude and valedictorian of the class of 1962. Later that year she began the most unforgettable year of her life as a graduate student in mathematics at Duke University where, on the first day of class she met her future husband and fell in love so completely that their friends were certain that Bob and Jane were joined at the hip. That was the beginning of a romance that continued to blossom for six decades.



Jane and Bob were blessed with three children who were unwavering in their devotion to their parents. Jeffrey Taylor Batten (Julie), David Winslow Batten (Carmen), and Elizabeth Batten Crocker (Andy) have made their parents proud in everything they have accomplished, including their choice of spouses. Jane considered that being their mother was the greatest honor of her life. Their six grandchildren: Jack Batten, Ben Batten, Paxton Batten, Tanner Batten, Drew Crocker, and Katie Crocker—are considered treasures that God gave to Jane and Bob.



Starting in Greensboro, NC, Jane taught mathematics at Greensboro College, UNC-G, and Catawba College. Upon moving to Stone Mountain, she taught at DeKalb College, Clarkston campus. She was considered an outstanding classroom teacher and felt that teaching provided great satisfaction to supplement her primary calling as wife and mother.



Jane loved to read, and her musical talent resulted in her being an alto soloist for many church choirs as well as performing as organist and pianist. She made greeting cards for many of her friends at Stone Mountain's Park Springs, her most recent residence. Her favorite musical event each year was hosting Mornings, Afternoons, and Evenings of Music for her friends at Christmas. In addition, she loved to travel with Bob, especially cruises to Alaska, the Caribbean, England, and Russia, as well as riverboat cruises in the US.



Besides her husband, children, and grandchildren, Jane is survived by her sister, Margaret Davis of Salt Lake City; her sister-in-law, Jean Batten of Charlotte; and eight nieces and nephews.



"And can it be that in a world so full and busy, the loss of one creature makes a void in one's heart so wide that nothing but the width and depth of vast eternity can fill it"—Charles Dickens.

