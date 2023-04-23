BATTEN, Edward



Mr. Edward Batten, age 85, of Stockbridge, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, April 20, 2023. Edward (AKA Batman to his family, friends, neighbors and co-workers), was born February 1, 1938 in Douglas, Coffee County, Georgia to Eddie and Ethel (Day) Batten. He grew up with 11 brothers and sisters and worked tirelessly with his family as farmers and sharecroppers, harvesting cotton and tobacco. He attended Coffee County High School. At age 16, he left Douglas and hitchhiked to Atlanta to start a new chapter in his life. After working for several years, he enlisted in the Army Reserve in 1960, and was honorably discharged after serving his country for six years. During that time, he met and married the love of his life, Mary Ann Forshaw. Both of them had a love of music and dancing. They met at a music and dance hall in 1962, and married in 1963 and remained happily married for over 57 years. In 1966, he went to work for Ford Motor Company in the Atlanta Assembly Plant in Hapeville, Georgia. He loved his job and his fellow co-coworkers. He made many friends over his 30 years with Ford. His favorite thing to tell people was, he was "Built Ford Tough," and he was. After retirement, he started his own lawn care company, and ran it for 25 years, caring for clients in his community. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary Ann Batten in April, 2020. Edward's life will forever be remembered and cherished by his daughters, Cheryl Batten Robinson (Ed) and Beverly Batten Martin; grandchildren, Jacob, Hope, Tyler and Michael; brother, Charles Russell Batten; sister, Melba Grace Morris; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and family friends. Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 23, 2023 from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM and Monday, April 24, 2023 from 12:00 Noon-1:00 PM at Horis A Ward – Fairview Chapel, 376 Fairview Road, Stockbridge, Georgia 30281. A Celebration of Life for Edward Batten will occur on Monday, April 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM at The Fairview Chapel. Interment will be in Forest Hills Memorial Garden.



