Batson, R. Kenneth

Obituaries
2 hours ago

BATSON, Lt. R. Kenneth

Kenneth Batson passed away on November, 2, 2022. He was born on May 17, 1948 in Clarkesville, GA to Malcolm Everett and Pauline Batson. He lived most of his life in Jonesboro, GA and graduated from Jonesboro High School and Clayton College. He was proud of his 28 years of service to Atlanta's citizens and police department. He enjoyed music and woodworking, but most of all, riding his motorcycle on cross country trips through 48 states. He is survived by his wife, Lucie Batson; his daughter, Anna Davenport; and his stepson, John Thompson. According to his wishes, no service will be held.

