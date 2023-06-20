BATH, Linda



Linda Parramore Bath, beloved sister, wife, mother, aunt, great aunt, and grandmother, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, June 16, 2023. Linda was born on September 16, 1937, to Ruth L. and E.T. Parramore and raised in Atlanta, Georgia, where she married and raised her own son. Linda was devoted to her family and deeply invested in her community — especially the arts. A woman of dignity and grace, her gentle and loving character was recognized by all who met her, most of all her broad circle of longtime friends. She loved nature and the outdoors and was always happiest at the beach. She was always intellectually curious and had a lifelong love of books and reading.



A skilled classical pianist, Linda majored in music at Hollins College, class of 1959, later serving on the alumnae board and as head of the Atlanta alumnae chapter. She continued her studies at Georgia State University, receiving her Master's degree in piano performance. She was a devoted patron of the arts, passing her passion for music along to her husband and son, as well as a talented watercolorist. She was an active member of Trinity Presbyterian Church, serving as an Elder and chairing the Sustainability Committee.



Linda is survived by her husband of 57 years, N. William Bath; son, Nicholas Bath Jr. and wife, Alexandra of Chevy Chase, MD; and grandsons, James and William Bath, also of Chevy Chase. Linda is also survived by her devoted nephews and nieces, Steven Thomas Clark and fiancée, Lauren Strish, Alan Philip Clark and wife, Wendie, and grand nephews, Spencer and Benjamin Clark. Linda was predeceased by her beloved sister, Phyllis Clark, and her parents.



A memorial service will be held at Trinity Presbyterian Church on Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 11 AM.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Georgian Chamber Players, georgianchamberplayers.org/donations, P.O. Box 683802, Marietta, GA 30068, Hollins University, hollins.edu, 7916 Williamson Road, Roanoke, VA 24020, or the Southern Environmental Law Center, southernenvironment.org, Ten 10th Street NW, Suite 1050, Atlanta, GA 30309.





