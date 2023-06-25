BATES, Otis



Otis Bates was born February 21, 1946 in Livingston, Alabama to the late Calvin and Ida Bates. He departed this life on June 16, 2023 at Piedmont Henry Hospital in Stockbridge, Georgia on his 33rd Wedding Anniversary to wife, Jessie Levorn Bates.



Otis resided in McDonough, GA. Otis worked for Sonoco Products as a Forklift Operator and was a proud Union Stewart. He was a member of First Iconium Baptist Church and patriarch of his family.



Otis was preceded in death by his eldest brother, Calvin Bates. He leaves to cherish his memories with his loving wife, Jessie Bates; children, Laurena Franklin (Darron), Otis "Nard", Robin, Titus, Jacobie, Jessica, Nina and Joshua Bates; grandchildren, Darren and Lauren Garner; siblings, Dorothy Blackmon, Earnestine Adams, Lucinda Farmer, Sadie Jackson (Allen), Hercules Bates, Geraldine Bates, Mary Jones, Ruth Harris, Barbara Dennis (Howard), Brenda Boatwright (Johnny), Tyrone Bates (Frances) and Sandra Burke (Greg); sister-in-law, Omie "Louise" King (Marvin), brother-in-law, Arthur Lee Curry; Goddaughters, Rev. Marissa Akery and Leslie Cole; special niece and nephew, Tiese and Jermaine Currington; a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family and friends.





