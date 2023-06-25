X

Bates, Otis

Obituaries
2 hours ago

BATES, Otis

Otis Bates was born February 21, 1946 in Livingston, Alabama to the late Calvin and Ida Bates. He departed this life on June 16, 2023 at Piedmont Henry Hospital in Stockbridge, Georgia on his 33rd Wedding Anniversary to wife, Jessie Levorn Bates.

Otis resided in McDonough, GA. Otis worked for Sonoco Products as a Forklift Operator and was a proud Union Stewart. He was a member of First Iconium Baptist Church and patriarch of his family.

Otis was preceded in death by his eldest brother, Calvin Bates. He leaves to cherish his memories with his loving wife, Jessie Bates; children, Laurena Franklin (Darron), Otis "Nard", Robin, Titus, Jacobie, Jessica, Nina and Joshua Bates; grandchildren, Darren and Lauren Garner; siblings, Dorothy Blackmon, Earnestine Adams, Lucinda Farmer, Sadie Jackson (Allen), Hercules Bates, Geraldine Bates, Mary Jones, Ruth Harris, Barbara Dennis (Howard), Brenda Boatwright (Johnny), Tyrone Bates (Frances) and Sandra Burke (Greg); sister-in-law, Omie "Louise" King (Marvin), brother-in-law, Arthur Lee Curry; Goddaughters, Rev. Marissa Akery and Leslie Cole; special niece and nephew, Tiese and Jermaine Currington; a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family and friends.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Norfolk Southern faces scrutiny in NTSB hearing on Ohio derailment

Credit: admin

Neo-Nazis gather outside east Cobb synagogue
3h ago

Credit: RODNEY HO

Disney Immersive in Atlanta abruptly shuts down
12h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

Person arrested after teen found fatally shot outside Spalding church
11h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

Person arrested after teen found fatally shot outside Spalding church
11h ago

Credit: AP

Rebellious commander ordered his Russian mercenaries to halt march on Moscow
2h ago
The Latest

Leonard, Bebe
Baker, Colnel Brooks
2h ago
Heazel, Michael
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray/AJC

Carter Center Weekend, and its annual auction, makes first-ever Atlanta stop
Why this ‘forever chemical’ settlement in North Georgia is a big deal
With landmark CNN sign leaving, what should symbol of Atlanta be?
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top