Bates, Jimmy

Obituaries
2 hours ago

Jimmy Howell Bates, 82, of Stockbridge, passed on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at his home in Stockbridge. Funeral rites will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 1, 2022, at Stockbridge First United Methodist Church located at 4863 N. Henry Blvd in Stockbridge, GA. Interment will follow at Fairview Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Stockbridge First United Methodist Church or to Orphanaidliberia.org. Donate in memory of Jim Bates. Condolences care of Donna Martin, 725 Chaseridge Dr., McDonough, GA 30253, or at the funeral home website.

