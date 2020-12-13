BATES, Frances
Age 97, of Duluth, passed December 9, 2020. Private service at Roseland Cemetery. A. S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home, Decatur, GA.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
A. S. Turner & Sons
2773 North Decatur Road
Credit: File
BATES, Frances
Age 97, of Duluth, passed December 9, 2020. Private service at Roseland Cemetery. A. S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home, Decatur, GA.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
A. S. Turner & Sons
2773 North Decatur Road