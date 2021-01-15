BATES, Doris Winnett



Mrs. Doris Winnett Bates, age 83, of Riverdale, passed away January 9, 2021. Mrs. Bates was preceded in death by her husband: Rev. Curtis Vinson Bates. She is survived by her daughter: Darlene Bates (William) Golden of Douglasville; son: Wayne (Brenda) Bates of Locust Grove; sisters: Barbara Lyle White and Gail Kershner both of Conyers; grandchildren: Beth (Jason) Laughlin, Jennifer (Joe) Booth, Curtis (Melissa) Wilson, Caitlin (Shawn) Foster and Stephanie Patrick; great-grandchildren: Christian, Carrigan, Tyler, Ethan, Ariel, Zachary, Grayson, Gabe, Easton, Emmarie and Barron; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A graveside service will be held at 2 PM, Saturday, January 16th, 2021 at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens with Evangelist Channing Eleton officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM, Saturday, January 16th, 2021 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to: Our Lady of Perpetual Help Home, 760 Pollard Blvd. SW, Atlanta, GA 30315 OR Georgia Baptist Children's Home, www.georgiachildren.org/donate



