Obituaries | 2 hours ago

BATES, Doris Winnett

Mrs. Doris Winnett Bates, age 83, of Riverdale, passed away January 9, 2021. Mrs. Bates was preceded in death by her husband: Rev. Curtis Vinson Bates. She is survived by her daughter: Darlene Bates (William) Golden of Douglasville; son: Wayne (Brenda) Bates of Locust Grove; sisters: Barbara Lyle White and Gail Kershner both of Conyers; grandchildren: Beth (Jason) Laughlin, Jennifer (Joe) Booth, Curtis (Melissa) Wilson, Caitlin (Shawn) Foster and Stephanie Patrick; great-grandchildren: Christian, Carrigan, Tyler, Ethan, Ariel, Zachary, Grayson, Gabe, Easton, Emmarie and Barron; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A graveside service will be held at 2 PM, Saturday, January 16th, 2021 at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens with Evangelist Channing Eleton officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM, Saturday, January 16th, 2021 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to: Our Lady of Perpetual Help Home, 760 Pollard Blvd. SW, Atlanta, GA 30315 OR Georgia Baptist Children's Home, www.georgiachildren.org/donate

Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge 770-210-2700. www.fordstewartfuneralhome.com

Funeral Home Information

FORD STEWART FUNERAL HOME INC - JONESBORO

2047 HIGHWAY 138

Jonesboro, GA

30236

https://www.fordstewartfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

