BATES, Andrew David



Andrew David Bates went to be with Jesus and his beloved wife, Suzy, on February 22, 2022 when he passed peacefully in his sleep. His legacy is carried on by his three daughters, six grandchildren, one great-granddaughter, three sisters and his extended family of friends that stretches across the globe.



David was born to the late Jack and Arvis Bates in Atlanta, Georgia on September 30, 1939. He grew up under the care of his mother and three sisters, leading him to be a true lady's man. David met Suzy at North Fulton High School in Buckhead, GA, where they remained acquaintances until college. While attending Georgia State University, mutual friends set them up on a blind date, and as fate would have it, Suzy became the love and the joy of David's life. They soon married; David joined the Navy; and he and Suzy started their family. After an honorable discharge from the Navy, David joined S.P. Richards Company as a salesman. Not only was he a wonderful father to his three daughters (Missy, Kay, and Holley), he was also a devoted husband and provider. David was a self-made man. He worked his way through the ranks of S. P. Richards Company from sales to management to a vice president's position at the headquarters in Atlanta. Because of David's career, he and Suzy had the opportunity to live in many different cities and travel to many different countries, making forever friends along the way. At age 59, David retired and he and Suzy settled in their favorite, small-town-of-choice, Elizabeth City, NC, where they resided until September 2020 when they moved to Midlothian, VA to be near "their girls".



In addition to his career success, David was a Navy veteran, a Free Mason, a Red Cross volunteer, and he served His Lord by serving many years on the session of Cann Memorial Presbyterian Church. He is lovingly remembered as an avid skier, golfer, tennis player, softball player and coach, and all around sports-enthusiast. He loved his Falcons and Georgia Bulldogs! He was a church choir singer, guitar player, cigar and scotch enthusiast, political ranter, peanut-butter buddy and a gin-rummy champion (unless he was playing against his daughter Holley, of course). He was a man always prepared with a great dad-joke, and in modern days would definitely be considered a #girldad! When his girls married, David finally got his "sons". He loved every second of sitting on the porch sharing a cigar with them or joining them in the never-ending list of honey-dos. He also greatly enjoyed his Thursday night men's happy hour group, fondly called the Town Meeting Group. David found meaning in community and family, and that is where his legacy lies.



David loved and lived by the words of one of his favorite Frank Sinatra songs - "I Did It My Way" - 82 years filled with hard work, love, sports, games and many, many puzzles. He taught his daughters to love, by loving their mother unconditionally. David will be remembered as a generous man with a gentle heart, a loving smile, and a singing voice sent from God Himself.



The family will be hosting a memorial service on Saturday, March 5th at 3:00 PM at Cann Memorial Presbyterian Church, 300 West Main Street Elizabeth City, NC. The memorial service will be available to view online on the church website, Cann.online.church. In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to the American Red Cross or Faithful Servants Care and Foundation at 1978 Farnborough Drive Midlothian, VA, 23112, www.faithfulservantscare.com.

