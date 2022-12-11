BATEH, Nell



Nell K. Bateh passed away on December 4, 2022 at her home in Brookhaven.



Nell was born and raised in Jerusalem, Palestine, to Awad and Nazha Khoury. She married Eddie J. Bateh of Ramallah and moved to the United States. They spent the majority of their lives in Atlanta where they raised a beautiful family. Nell was a caring, nurturing woman who expressed her love through her remarkable cooking and generous spirit. One never left her house without a smile and a full belly. In addition to her family, she dedicated herself to her friends and her church where she was a member of the ladies auxiliary.



Nell was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Eddie.



She is survived by her three children, Janan (Kal), Vic, Ronnie (Lynne); grandchildren, Adam Fallon and Alexis Kozmor, Brooke Shaw and Meredith Kim, Blaze and Reid Bateh and five great-grandchildren, Duke and Rowan Kozmor, Eli Kim, Leila Shaw and Rami Wells Fallon who all strive to continue her legacy in everything they do. She is also survived by her brother, Fuad Khoury of Atlanta and her sister, Hala Khoury of Amman, Jordan.



Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, 11:00 AM at St. Elias Orthodox Church with visitation at 10:00 AM. A private burial will take place on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at Georgia National Cemetery, Canton, GA.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Elias Orthodox Church, 2045 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta, GA 30307.



