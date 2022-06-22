BATCHELOR, Willene Halloway



Willene Holloway Batchelor, age 80, of Bremen, Georgia peacefully passed away on Monday, June 20, 2022 after a tragic fall at her home. She was surrounded by her family, who remained by her side during three days of intensive care at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia.



Born on February 10, 1942 in Jackson, Georgia and raised in nearby Indian Springs, Willene was the daughter of William (Bill) Lee and Margaret Hoard Holloway. She was a graduate of Jackson High School and then attended the University of Georgia, where she was a member of the Kappa Delta sorority and graduated in 1964, with a degree in Speech-Language Pathology. Throughout college, she made numerous life-long friends, who remained a constant in her life. During her freshman year, she met the love of her life, Curtis Allan Batchelor.



After marrying in 1963, the newlyweds moved to Augusta, Georgia, where Allan attended medical school and Willene began her first job in speech therapy. Then, the couple moved to Fort Benning, Georgia to serve our country. In 1970, they settled in Bremen, where they raised their two children and Willene actively participated in their church and community.



Throughout her life, she and Allan enjoyed Georgia Bulldogs football seasons and gathering each year with friends for the Masters Golf Tournament. Later in life, they were drawn to European travel.



Willene's legacy comes from her decades of countless acts for those in need in her community. She was known for her grace as a true Southern lady and a selfless giver with a humble yet strong Christian foundation. The loves in her life included flowers, gardening, and her Boykin Spaniel, Bentley. However, her pride and joy were her three grandchildren. She was their "Mimi," who made sure they loved the Lord and possessed impeccable manners. Her service included: Board Member of Murphy-Harpst Children's Home in Cedartown, Georgia; Founding Member of the Circle of Honor at Bremen High School; and Life-long member of the Fidelis Women's Sunday School Class.



She is survived by her husband; her daughter, Holly Batchelor Bayman of Atlanta; her son, William Cal Batchelor (Heather) of Savannah; and grandchildren, Ansley Batchelor of Athens, Lucy Batchelor of Atlanta, and Thomas Bayman of Atlanta.



Visitation will be held at Hightower Funeral Home in Bremen on Thursday, June 23, from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM. Funeral services will take place at Bremen First United Methodist Church on Friday, June 24, at 10:00 AM, followed by a graveside burial at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the newly formed Willene Holloway Batchelor Educational Fund at Bremen High School.



For online Payments: https://bremencs.revtrak.net/bcs-educational-foundation/



For checks, mail to:



Bremen Educational Foundation



501 Pacific Avenue



Bremen, GA 30110



