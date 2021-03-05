X

Batchelor, LaTonia

File photo
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

BATCHELOR, LaTonia Y.

Homegoing Services for Ms. LaTonia Y. Batchelor, will be held Saturday, March 6, 2021, 1:00 P.M. at First Baptist Church Gresham, 2394 Gresham Rd. S.E., Atlanta, GA. 30316, with remains placed instate at 12:00 NOON. Reverend Norman Thomas, Pastor, Officiating. Interment, Georgia National Cemetery, Canton, date TBD. The family will receive friends Friday, March 5, 2021, from 2:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at the mortuary. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the residence at 12:00 NOON. Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue, Decatur, 404-371-0772-3.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc.

1876 Second Avenue

Decatur, GA

30032

https://donaldtrimblemortuary.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.