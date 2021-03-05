BATCHELOR, LaTonia Y.



Homegoing Services for Ms. LaTonia Y. Batchelor, will be held Saturday, March 6, 2021, 1:00 P.M. at First Baptist Church Gresham, 2394 Gresham Rd. S.E., Atlanta, GA. 30316, with remains placed instate at 12:00 NOON. Reverend Norman Thomas, Pastor, Officiating. Interment, Georgia National Cemetery, Canton, date TBD. The family will receive friends Friday, March 5, 2021, from 2:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at the mortuary. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the residence at 12:00 NOON. Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue, Decatur, 404-371-0772-3.



